WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man accused of leading police on a 120MPH chase through Watkins Glen last spring has been caught after he was at large for over a year, police said.

Gary Kurbanov, 29, was arrested by Watkins Glen Police on May 26, 2022 on a warrant out of the Village Court. The warrant stemmed from an incident on May 13, 2021 when Kurbanov allegedly fled police at over 100 MPH through Watkins Glen after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said Kurbanov drove at 122 MPH in a posted 30 MPH zone, crossing the double yellow line and nearly hitting a tractor-trailer. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office eventually joined the pursuit into Burdett and down several side streets. Law enforcement said the chase got more reckless as it continued, so officers stopped the pursuit because of public safety concerns.

According to police, Kurbanov was considered “armed and dangerous” while he was at large.

He has been charged with 3rd-degree Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle (a class-A misdemeanor), Reckless Driving, and several other traffic violations. Kurbanov was taken to the Tompkins County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.