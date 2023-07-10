ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly attempted to take hold of an officer’s gun out of their holster.

On July 8, Miguel Matos, 50, was originally taken into custody following an unrelated police investigation on Cleveland Ave. due to reports of a dispute in the area. According to the Ithaca Police Department, once the investigation concluded and Matos was being taken into police custody, he attempted to take control of one officer’s weapon several times through forcible action.

Matos was charged with Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and taken to Tompkins County Jail without bail.

One Ithaca Police Officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.