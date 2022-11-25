ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him.

According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony

Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D Violent Felony

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, a Class E Felony

Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

The charges stem from an incident where police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of Cherry St. in Ithaca.

At the scene, police discovered that Hayden had previous outstanding charges related to a domestic incident back on Oct. 6, which occurred at the same location.

Hayden was taken into custody and brought to Ithaca City court where he was arraigned on the charges above.

Hayden was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail and is scheduled to return to Ithaca City Court at a later date.