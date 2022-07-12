ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been arrested for the third time after a commercial burglary spree that has taken place over the last month.

Michael Thomas, 33, of Ithaca, was arrested on July 12, 2022, at around 12:45 a.m. IPD said that investigators working a burglary suppression detail observed Thomas rummaging through a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat which was on a trailer in the parking lot of the 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway Bed, Bath and Beyond.

IPD said that Thomas was then observed exiting the boat with stolen property. According to IPD, he fled from a uniformed Police Officer and investigator on a bicycle.

According to the arrest report, he was stopped in the 600 block of Clinton Street. The report also states that an Investigator and an Officer were injured, with one requiring medical attention.

Further investigation of crimes committed on prior dates resulted in the following charges/arrest of Thomas:

Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Burglar’s Tools – Class A Misdemeanor

Burglary in the 3rd Degree – Class D Felony: Fall Creek Resturaunt

Burglary in the 3rd Degree – Class D Felony: Lincoln St. Diner

Burglary in the 3rd Degree – Class D Felony: Safelight Auto Glass

Burglary in the 3rd Degree – Class D Felony: Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop

Burglary in the 3rd Degree – Class D Felony: Milk Stand Restaurant

IPD said that additional charges for Thomas are anticipated. He was arraigned before Ithaca City Court and taken to the Thompkins County Jail without bail. Thomas has been arrested twice in the last week, once on July 7, 2022, and again on July 9.

This is the late arrest after a string of commercial burglaries in the City of Ithaca. 18 News has compiled a map of Burglary sites from this spree below.