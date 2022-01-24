Ithaca man stole pickup truck in Schuyler County last summer: police

CATHERINE, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested on additional charges in connection to a taxi that was stolen and driven into Schuyler County last summer. Police said that after stealing the taxi, he then allegedly stole a pickup truck in the Town of Catherine.

Joseph Esposito, 34, was arrested for a second time in connection to the August incident on January 20 by New York State Police in Watkins Glen.

According to the original arrest report, between midnight and 3 a.m. on August 29, 2021 at a Speedway gas station in Ithaca, Esposito and Ronald Snyder, 41, allegedly pointed a rifle at the taxi driver, demanded the keys, and then fled the scene in the taxi. The cab was later found abandoned and unsecured in Schuyler County. No one was injured. Esposito was originally charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

He was arrested on January 20 and charged with third-degree Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing the pickup truck. The arrest report said he is currently being held.

Snyder was arrested and indicted earlier this month for the incident. Court documents said he allegedly broke into a home on County Route 14 in Catharine and stole more than $6,000 of property from at least two other addresses, including Alpine Auto. He also allegedly stole a taxi cab from a CR-14 address.

Esposito was also arrested in October for a police chase that happened three days prior, on August 26, 2021. He allegedly led the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on a police chase from Catherine, through Cayuta and into Ithaca. The chase was stopped due to public safety concerns, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in Ithaca.