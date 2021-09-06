Ithaca mom organizes backpack giveaway and free haircuts for students

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One Ithaca mother is bringing several community organizations together to ensure students go back to school supplied and in style.

After making a plea to the Tompkins County Community Foundation, Gloria Coicou organized the Cuts&Curls 4 Boys&Girls event on Tuesday September 7.

The event offers free haircuts and hairstyling to students courtesy of God With Us Barbershop and V’s Hair Salon. Kids will also receive a gift certificate to Mane & Wigs Beauty Supply Store next door to the barbershop.

“It’s important for kids to feel good about themselves going into the school year,” said Coicou. “Everyone has been so gracious. I didn’t have to ask anyone twice…everyone had the same goal and that was to support the children.”

Children will be able to choose from backpack brands like Adidas, Puma and Air Jordan, and they’ll be filled with school supplies, including earbuds, pencil sharpeners, sharpies, and a box of tissues. Staples donated 75 supply kits for the event, and Cayuga Radio Group donated 125 backpacks filled with supplies.

Students will also receive toiletries like body wash, shampoo, and argan oil, all donated by the Enfield Food Pantry and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (FBST).

The event will take place Tuesday September 7 from 7-9 a.m. at God With Us Barbershop, V’s Hair Salon and Mane & Wigs beauty Supply Store on South Cayuga Street in Ithaca.