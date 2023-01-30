ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s release of video that showed the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has responded, calling it “a depraved criminal act”.

Early in the morning on January 30, 2023, Ithaca PBA President Thomas Condzella issued a statement on Nichols’ death, saying the officers involved “must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Condzella’s statement also said the Ithaca Police Department is always striving to do better. “The murder of Tyre Nichols however is a grim reminder that despite our efforts locally, we as a profession have much more work to do,” the statement read.

Nichols was arrested by Memphis Police on Jan. 10. Videos released last week showed what happened to the 29-year-old who died three days later. Officers used pepper spray and a stun gun and repeatedly kicked and punched Nichols. The officers were later fired and now dace murder charges.

Read Condzella’s full statement below.