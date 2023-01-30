ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s release of video that showed the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has responded, calling it “a depraved criminal act”.
Early in the morning on January 30, 2023, Ithaca PBA President Thomas Condzella issued a statement on Nichols’ death, saying the officers involved “must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Condzella’s statement also said the Ithaca Police Department is always striving to do better. “The murder of Tyre Nichols however is a grim reminder that despite our efforts locally, we as a profession have much more work to do,” the statement read.
Nichols was arrested by Memphis Police on Jan. 10. Videos released last week showed what happened to the 29-year-old who died three days later. Officers used pepper spray and a stun gun and repeatedly kicked and punched Nichols. The officers were later fired and now dace murder charges.
Read Condzella’s full statement below.
Dear Ithaca Community,
The brutal killing of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five City of Memphis Police Officers was a depraved criminal act that should have never happened.
The individuals responsible for his death were not engaged in policing that night, they were engaged in cruel and illegal conduct which resulted in the horrific death of Mr. Nichols, a member of the Memphis community.
All involved must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Right now we can only hope that in their own time, the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Nichols can somehow pick up the pieces of their shattered lives and move forward in a way that is meaningful to them and that leads them to true peace and healing.
Although the Ithaca PBA continues to make strides in fostering positive relationships and providing improved services within our own community, we know we can always do better. We continue to demand professionalism, respect and humanity from our members and are always seeking to improve.
The murder of Tyre Nichols however is a grim reminder that despite our efforts locally, we as a profession have much more work to do.
We can and must do better.Thomas Condzella, Ithaca PBA President