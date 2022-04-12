ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police Officers responded to the Walmart at 135 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway for a requested welfare check of a male who was acting erratically on April 11.

Upon arrival, officers located the male in question in the parking lot of the business seated in a vehicle. During the initial field interview, the subject was uncooperative and made statements about using a firearm against the officers on scene.

Officers were eventually able to deescalate the subject in crisis and they were able to convince him to voluntarily exit the vehicle he was seated in.

Once out of the vehicle, the subject in crisis was taken into custody and transported by the Bangs Ambulance Company to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation and further assistance.

A loaded and illegally possessed handgun was then also located by officers in the vehicle that the subject was seated in.

At this time an investigation into this matter is ongoing. If anyone not interviewed by IPD on scene witnessed any part of the incident, or has additional information, please contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips