Ithaca Police Department announces changes after community feedback

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of community feedback and recommendations, the Ithaca Police Department and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office have announced some changes to their policies.

These changes involve the Ithaca Police SWAT team and the critical incident negotiations team, which will now be named the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

Immediate changes include stopping no-knock warrants solely related to drugs. They are also removing all weapons from the mobile command center in an effort to rebrand the vehicle to get rid of the impression it is a military style operation.

They will also only use camouflage uniforms while in the woods.