ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has announced that they are increasing their presence at schools within the City of Ithaca in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

IPD says that no specific threats have been made against schools locally and that the increased presence is to help alleviate anxiety amongst parents, students, and teachers.

Ithaca Police Department Chief John Joly says “We have no knowledge of any specific threats in our community, yet neither did the kids and teachers in Texas, nor did black residents at the Buffalo Tops Market. Our intent is to help the students and faculty have an increased sense of safety and security.”

The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association also issued a statement denouncing the acts of terror. They announced that members of the Benevolent Association will be working together with the community to provide public safety services at schools, local businesses and other areas of the community.

President of the Benevolent Association Thomas Condzella said in the press release, “Please know that we are there to help deter and stop crime to protect the innocent. We are there to continue building partnerships as we work together with our community to help make Ithaca safe.”