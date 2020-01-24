Ithaca Police investigating a stabbing early Friday morning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Ithaca Police department, on January 24, 2020, at around 2:13 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responding to a reported stabbing inside a building in the 400 block of W. State Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and giving the victim medical assistance until the arrival of EMS. The victim was then taken to a regional hospital via ambulance.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by Bangs Ambulance, the Ithaca Fire Department, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.