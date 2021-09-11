Ithaca Police investigating armed robbery at Home Depot

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Home Depot on Elmira Road.

Police were called out to the store shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 after an employee was threatened by someone pushing a shopping cart with unpaid merchandise out of the store. The employee told police the suspect pulled out a knife before fleeing the area.

Police recovered the stolen merchandise nearby and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information to assist in the investigation is

encouraged to contact IPD as soon as possible. Contact with the Ithaca Police Department can be made by any of the following means and those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245

Police Administration: (607)272-9973

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips