Ithaca Police investigating homicide on West State Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are investigating a homicide on the 500 block of West State Street on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Ithaca Police, officers responded to a shots fired call on West Green Street.

The victim, 45-year-old John Ray Lawton of Ithaca, was located deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on West State Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division at: (607) 272-9973 option 4, or utilize the anonymous tip line located on the City of Ithaca Police webpage at cityofithaca.org

The City of Ithaca Police Department is being assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, the New York State Police BCI, and Cornell University Police Department Investigators.