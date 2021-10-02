Ithaca Police investigating robbery, assault

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a reported robbery and assault on the 700 block of West State Street.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. and spoke to a victim who said he was punched in the face by an unidentified suspect and robbed of his cellphone. The victim suffered facial injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and Ithaca Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact them at (607) 272-3245 or (607) 330-0000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now