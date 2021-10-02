Ithaca Police investigating robbery, assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a reported robbery and assault on the 700 block of West State Street.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. and spoke to a victim who said he was punched in the face by an unidentified suspect and robbed of his cellphone. The victim suffered facial injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and Ithaca Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact them at (607) 272-3245 or (607) 330-0000.