Ithaca Police investigating Saturday night shooting, 1 injured

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance after one man was shot in downtown Ithaca Saturday night.

According to police, they were notified by Cayuga Medical Center at approximately 9:17 p.m. that someone had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with officers at this time, but officers believe the shooting took place on Corn Street in the city of Ithaca.

Police are asking anyone that may have heard or witnessed the incident to contact the police department. People who live in the area are also asked to check their security cameras to see if they may have captured the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Tipline at 607-330-0000. You can also leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.