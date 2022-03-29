ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for police officers from other NYS agencies to join the department and is offering sign-on incentives of up to $15,000.

IPD’s website says candidates must have current, or past employment within 12 months as a permanently appointed competitive class Police Officer or Deputy Sheriff with an NYS municipality. Applicants can also be from NYS Park Police, the NYS department of environmental conservation, or SUNY Police.

Candidates must have a current Police Officer certification from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and a valid NYS Class D driver’s license or equivalent. New York City Police Officers and NYS Troopers are not eligible for transfer.

According to IPD’s website, starting salaries are listed as:

$77,309 for candidates with 5+ years of full-time experience in a municipal police department or sheriff’s department.

$70,029 starting salary for 1 year of full-time experience.

$55,652 starting salary for new hires.

The website states that the $15,000 signing incentive will be paid over 3 years.

The department also offers a 20 or 25-year retirement with NYS Fire/Police pension benefits, Blue Cross/Blue Shield health benefits, and eye, dental and life insurance options.

IPD’s website lists the steps needed to apply for the position, as well as other benefits offered by the department. June 30, 2022, is the signing incentive deadline.