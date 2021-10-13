Ithaca Police respond to a dispute involving a gun early Wednesday

ITHACA N.Y. (WETM) – On Oct 13 at around 9:30 a.m. Ithaca Police responded to the 100th block of Chestnut St. in the Cayuga Garden Apartments for the report of a dispute that involved a gun.

Police had blocked off the area in order to find the involved parties, one individual had reported they were involved in a dispute that ended with him being threatened with a handgun and struck in the head with the gun.

Officers were unable to locate the person with the gun when checking the area, and the individual struck with the gun did not need medical attention.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is to contact Ithaca Police Department at the following:

Police tipline – 607-330-0000, anonymous email tipline – www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips