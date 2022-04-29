ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction.

The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and Ithaca on May 6, 2022.

The Newfield auction will start at 10:00 a.m. at Charlie’s Towing on 1941 Elmira Road with the following vehicles available:

2005 Saturn Vue

2002 Ford F150

At 10:45 a.m., more vehicles will be available at Fingerlakes Wrecker at 154 Cecil Malone Drive in Ithaca:

1993 Honda Accord

1996 Nissan Sentra

1995 Honda Civic

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

2005 Honda Accord

2001 Honda Accord

2005 Nissan Sentra

2016 Kia Sorento

1983 Honda Scooter

The third and final auction will be at 11:45 a.m. at Ryan’s Tow Recovery, 217 Elmira Road in Ithaca with the following vehicles:

1995 Chevy Suburban

2009 Hyundai Accent

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

1991 BMW 318

1981 Honda Motorcycle

2001 Nissan Altima

The Ithaca Police Department said sales can be done with cash, cashier’s check or certified check. Anyone with questions can contact the City of Ithaca at 607-274-6570.