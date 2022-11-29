ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca, New York—home to both Cornell University and Ithaca College—has been ranked as one of the top 20 best college towns in a new report from WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at 415 college towns and cities of different sizes across the U.S. To determine the best and worst, the company examined wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities for students.

Ithaca was the only New York city to rank in the top 30. Specifically, Ithaca ranked 17 for social environment, 78 for academic and economic opportunities, and 290 for wallet friendliness.

Other New York cities that ranked in the top 100 are Buffalo, Troy, and Rochester. In Pennsylvania, the City of Pittsburgh was the only Commonwealth city in the top 30.

At the bottom of the list of 415 cities are Flint, Michigan; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Compton, California.

The top 30 college towns are listed below, according to WalletHub’s study:

Overall RankCityTotal ScoreWallet FriendlinessSocial EnvironmentAcademic & Economic Opportunities
1Austin, TX63.272041221
2Ann Arbor, MI61.482432220
3Orlando, FL61.42138293
4Gainesville, FL60.89674851
5Tampa, FL59.65172983
6Rexburg, ID59.38815565
7Provo, UT58.62513573
8Scottsdale, AZ58.35327921
9Miami, FL57.712103151
10Raleigh, NC57.6116624117
11Princeton, NJ56.82386842
12Orem, UT56.7513427023
13Irvine, CA56.73370855
14Atlanta, GA56.61263894
15College Station, TX56.543488150
16Charlottesville, VA56.332593768
17Salt Lake City, UT55.9916528159
18Seattle, WA55.89372540
19Ithaca, NY55.842901778
20Pittsburgh, PA55.751876202
21Cary, NC55.332542747
22San Diego, CA55.25355470
23Colorado Springs, CO55.232085395
24Santa Barbara, CA55.113764315
25Athens, GA5579168113
26St. Louis, MO54.9912890140
27Cambridge, MA54.964062913
28Columbus, OH54.9411273164
29Reno, NV54.9116927187
30Oxford, OH54.81711340
Source: WalletHub