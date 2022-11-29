ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca, New York—home to both Cornell University and Ithaca College—has been ranked as one of the top 20 best college towns in a new report from WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at 415 college towns and cities of different sizes across the U.S. To determine the best and worst, the company examined wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities for students.

Ithaca was the only New York city to rank in the top 30. Specifically, Ithaca ranked 17 for social environment, 78 for academic and economic opportunities, and 290 for wallet friendliness.

Other New York cities that ranked in the top 100 are Buffalo, Troy, and Rochester. In Pennsylvania, the City of Pittsburgh was the only Commonwealth city in the top 30.

At the bottom of the list of 415 cities are Flint, Michigan; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Compton, California.

The full report can be read here.

The top 30 college towns are listed below, according to WalletHub’s study: