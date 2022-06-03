ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have released an update regarding the shooting of two males in the city of Ithaca on May, 27.

Ithaca Police announced that the shooting suspect is believed to no longer be in the Ithaca area and that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Investigators determined that the suspect and the two victims were engaged in a verbal dispute prior to the shooting. It was mentioned that one of the victims was believed to be in possession of an illegal handgun during the incident.

The victims of the shooting have been uncooperative with the police in providing more information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IPD, those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.