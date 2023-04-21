ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Downtown Ithaca Alliance has announced a job fair that will be coming to the city at the end of April.

The job fair is going to be held inside the Ithaca Commons on April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will focus on filling positions for businesses in the downtown area and will have a main welcoming area at the Bernie Milton Pavilion.

From there, attendees will be able to walk around to the different participating businesses to see all they have to offer.

“One of the most important issues facing Downtown Ithaca today is the shortage of workers in key employment segments,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of the DIA. “It is our hope that this job fair will provide an opportunity to match job openings with people interested and eager to take on new or additional work,” he said.

The welcome table will be handing out numerous materials to attendants, such as a map of the downtown business district, coupons for downtown eateries, raffles for downtown gift cards, and much more.

The DIA says that they feel this fair will be able to open an opportunity for many in a variety of fields from line cookies to office positions.

For any updates on this event, you can look at the group’s Facebook page.