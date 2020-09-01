Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport receives $150K grant

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport has received $150,290 from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of a $1.2 billion package for airport safety and infrastructure, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport grant will go towards installing aircraft navigational aids.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.