Ithaca Wegmans coffee shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Health Department received notification that a Wegmans employee who works in the Coffee Shop is a confirmed COVID-19 case.

(Ithaca, NY – April 5, 2020) – The Tompkins County Health Department received notification that a Wegmans employee who works in the Coffee Shop is a confirmed COVID-19 case. The individual worked multiple shifts at Wegmans during the past two weeks, located at 500 S. Meadow St., Ithaca, NY. If you had close contact (within 6ft.) with any employee of the Wegmans Coffee Shop between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, April 4, 2020, please do the following:

It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10am-3pm Monday through Friday. Pre-register online cayugahealth.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.

or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708. Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you shopped at the Wegmans Coffee Shop. Refer here for more information about how to self-quarantine.

for more information about how to self-quarantine. If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for the full 14 days from the last time you shopped at the Wegmans Coffee Shop. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

“Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact with the infected individual to act in the community’s best interest, get tested, and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. “We are working closely with Wegmans management to ensure the safety of all employees and patrons. Grocery stores are essential businesses, and it is important that they are able to continue to serve our community.” The Wegmans Coffee Shop is currently closed and thorough disinfection of the area has been completed. Wegmans management is in the process of instituting additional measures for employees including, distributing masks, temperature checks, and screening for other symptoms prior to each shift. “We appreciate the steps Wegmans has taken to date and are implementing moving forward to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. The public needs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 not just to protect themselves, but others in our community who are most vulnerable to getting very sick – older adults, those who are immune-compromised, and those with underlying chronic health conditions. Everyone can take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve” in our community:

Stay home, even if you don’t feel sick, unless absolutely necessary.

Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public.

Avoid close contact with other people.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Physical Distancing does not mean emotional isolation, check on friends, coworkers, neighbors through phone and text.

Wear a cloth face covering in public settings where physical distancing is difficult to maintain (eg. grocery stores and pharmacies). The CDC released a new recommendation to wear cloth face coverings on 4/3/20.