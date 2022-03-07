Ithaca’s chili cook-off brings the heat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The chili, featuring the branding of a popular chain of Cincinnati-style chili restaurants, may contain undeclared allergens due to an apparent mix-up. (Getty Images)

Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Ithaca this past Saturday for the 24th annual Chili Cook-Off, with over thirty restaurants competing for first prize… but the real winners were the people that got to have all that incredible chili!

“We thank our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and chili-inspired items ever. We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis and chili-inspired items. Plus, we’re grateful to our sponsors Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and Tioga State Bank for making this event possible. We hope to see everyone again next year,” says Scott Rougeau, special events director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, who organized the event.

The awards were as follows…

People’s ChoiceCovered Bridge Market, Newfield
Best PresentationLuna Inspired Street Food, Ithaca
Best Meat ChiliSeabring Inn, Newfield
Best Vegetarian ChiliKilpatrick’s Publick House, Ithaca
Best Vegan ChiliYouth Entrepreneurship Market / Southside Community Center, Ithaca
Best Chili Inspired ItemGorgers Subs, Ithaca
Best BeverageMonks on the Commons, Ithaca

For additional event information about Chili Cook-Off and Downtown Ithaca’s upcoming events, visit downtownithaca.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now