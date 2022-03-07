Ithaca’s chili cook-off brings the heat

The chili, featuring the branding of a popular chain of Cincinnati-style chili restaurants, may contain undeclared allergens due to an apparent mix-up. (Getty Images)

Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Ithaca this past Saturday for the 24th annual Chili Cook-Off, with over thirty restaurants competing for first prize… but the real winners were the people that got to have all that incredible chili!

“We thank our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and chili-inspired items ever. We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis and chili-inspired items. Plus, we’re grateful to our sponsors Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and Tioga State Bank for making this event possible. We hope to see everyone again next year,” says Scott Rougeau, special events director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, who organized the event.



The awards were as follows…

People’s Choice Covered Bridge Market, Newfield Best Presentation Luna Inspired Street Food, Ithaca Best Meat Chili Seabring Inn, Newfield Best Vegetarian Chili Kilpatrick’s Publick House, Ithaca Best Vegan Chili Youth Entrepreneurship Market / Southside Community Center, Ithaca Best Chili Inspired Item Gorgers Subs, Ithaca Best Beverage Monks on the Commons, Ithaca

For additional event information about Chili Cook-Off and Downtown Ithaca’s upcoming events, visit downtownithaca.com.