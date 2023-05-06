ELMIRA, NY (WETM)– 10 years ago today, Elmira resident Karen Canestaro left her parents’ house after dinner and never returned. To this day, family and police are still trying to figure out what happened.

To mark the 10 years since her passing, family and friends gathered today to help hang reward posters around the Elmira area. Jolynn Rice, CEO and Founder of Cold Case Advocacy was among those who volunteered to hang reward posters. “If we can show up and show that support so that people remember Karen, they care about this case, they want to see it solved then we’re going to be there, so it means a lot to me and my husband to be here today,” said Rice.

Karen’s body was found in a secluded area in Newtown Creek. To this day, a cross is in the place where her body was found that morning. This year would be Karen’s 55th birthday; she now has four grandchildren. Her sisters, Mary and Kathy, have vowed to never stop searching for their baby sister’s killer or killers. The Bellinger family is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Karen’s murder.

Reward Poster

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Investigator Gunn at (607)-737-5613, the HALT tip line at (607)-271-4258, or email justiceforkarencanestro@gmail.com. You can also check out the Facebook page ‘Justice for Karen Bellinger Canestaro’ if you’re interested in learning more about the case.