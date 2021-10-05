Ives Run Trail Challenge this weekend in Tioga

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 24: Competitors race in the Girls 13 years 3k U14 event during the Australian Cross-Country Championships at Kembla Grange on August 24, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – The Ives Run Trail Challenge is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake.

On Saturday, in-person check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older who register on Saturday can pay the $25 entry fee in cash or by check. There is no entry fee for those 12 and under.

A bus provided by Benedict’s Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. with the course including portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.

This event is for runners and walkers of all ages who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

The Holliday Alliance Church is providing free refreshments after the run for all participants. Other Trail Challenge sponsors are: Ward Manufacturing, Wild Asph Outfitters, Penny’s Day Care, Friends Of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Step Outdoors.

The recreation area is located at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287.

For more information, call 570-835-5281.