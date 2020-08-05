J.D. Power Study Ranks Wegmans Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Supermarket Pharmacies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a recent study from J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy, Wegmans has been ranked the highest in customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies for the 3rd straight year.

Wegmans receiving a customer satisfaction rating of 904 out of 1,000.

This is the 12th year that J.D. Power has done this study measuring customer satisfaction among all categories of ‘brick-and-mortar pharmacies including chain drug stores, mass merchants and supermarkets.

According to a press release, ” The 2020 study is based on responses from 13,378 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription from June 2019-May 2020″.