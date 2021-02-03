Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes Route 15 in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed both lanes of Route 15 at mile marker 162 (Milk Plant Road) in Liberty Township.

Drivers will be detoured from Route 15 northbound at the Buttonwood Exit in Jackson Township, Lycoming County and will use Route 1009 (Blockhouse Road) to the Sebring Entrance ramp where they will be directed back onto Route 15 northbound.

Motorists can expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.