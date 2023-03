JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Steuben County are being reminded that a back road in the Town of Jasper will be closed for a few months for a bridge replacement.

The County announced that the Five Corners Road bridge over Tuscarora Creek will be removed starting March 13. The entire bridge will be removed and replaced and a new one.

The project is expected to take around 10 weeks.

According to the County, there will be a detour in place using House Rd. and CR123 (Jasper-Boyds Corners Road).