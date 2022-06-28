ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The skeletal remain recovered from the Chemung River has been confirmed to belong to a man missing from Elmira almost two years ago, police said.

The human jaw bone was identified through DNA testing as that of 22-year-old Matthew Barber, the Elmira Police Department said on June 28. The bone was initially found on May 11, 2022, by a boater on the Chemung River in the Town of Chemung. After being notified, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for additional bones, but none were found.

The New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center conducted the DNA test. EPD says the Barber’s next of kin have been informed of the DNA results, and that the case remains an active investigation. Barber was last seen in November 2020, when he was 21 years old at the time.

Elmira Police said the investigation is ongoing in the case. Anybody with information about the disappearance of Matthew Barber is urged to contact EPD at 607 737-5626.