JCPenney reopens in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The JCPenney location inside the Arnot Mall has reopened, according to a company news release.

While the Arnot Mall as a whole remains closed under the Governor’s order, stores with outdoor entrances, such as JCPenney, have been allowed to reopen.

JCPenney says they will offer contact-free curbside pickup, contactless checkout, and have temporary reduced store hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says they will be open Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sudnay from 11 a.m. to 6 o.m.

The company will also offer designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in New York, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”