SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck and a rock is scheduled for a plea hearing next month.

According to court documents, Craig had a pre-trial conference appearance on August 23. She is now scheduled to have a plea hearing on Sept. 12. If she does not select the plea offer, her trial will start on Sept. 19 with jury selection.

The August appearance came after her trial was delayed. Jury selection was originally set to begin on July 18, but the trial was pushed back due to availability issues with a defense witness.

Craig was charged with criminal attempted homicide in July 2021 after police said she allegedly got into a domestic dispute with her husband, drove into him multiple times with her truck and hit him in the head with a rock. According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, Craig allegedly found texts between her husband and his ex-wife.