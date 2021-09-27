Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal named Chemung County Chamber President & CEO

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal has been appointed the next Chemung County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Herrick-McGonigal’s appointment will be effective Sept. 29, 2021, as she replaces Kamala Keeley after five years.

“Our search committee spoke to a number of excellent candidates, and we’re thrilled to have Jennifer take on a very challenging, very important role in Chemung County,” said Board Chair Michael Printup. “Jennifer brings the passion and experience the board identified as key traits required to build upon our solid foundation already in place. We’re confident that she will provide strong vision and direction for the Chamber as the organization opens a new chapter. She brings a tremendous amount of experience in community relations, marketing and event management and that experience will benefit Chemung County.”

Herrick-McGonigal has served with Elmira Downtown Development Inc. for the last 15 years working in business development, event management, program development, sponsor engagement and community outreach.

“I am honored to lead a talented and respected team in representing and serving Chemung County members and have the opportunity to continue the progress the chamber has made for the County’s business community through their innovative programs ” said Herrick-McGonigal. “I am grateful to be surrounded by community partners with a shared vision for collaboration. It also excites me that I’m able to bring my experience and vision to the chamber, and I look forward to moving the organization forward and working together to strengthen all businesses and tourism in our great county.”