A Jersey Mike’s Subs banner can be seen posted from the inside of one of the buildings in the Walmart Plaza in Horseheads.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A new business has been seen setting up in a building in Horseheads, bringing a different form of subs to the area.

The sign for Jersey Mike’s Subs was spotted in the window of one of the buildings in the Southern Tier Crossing Plaza right next to Starbucks.

The large banner stretches across the inside glass with the Jersey Mike’s logo on it and a “Coming Soon” text off to the right.

No indication of when the sub-chain will open, but it has been confirmed as a legitimate store from the coming soon tab on the shop’s website, giving the exact address as 1642 County Road 64 Suite H2B in Horseheads.

Additional details about when the store could open will be added when they become available.