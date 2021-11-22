Jingles the Selfless Elf returns with exciting news

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s favorite mascot, Jingles the Selfless Elf, is back again this year with some exciting news.

After many years of hosting the Selfless Elf 5k fundraising event, Food Bank of the Southern Tier was forced to shift directions last year. They’ve reinvented Selfless Elf as a 25 Days of Selflessness interactive holiday advent calendar.

The overwhelming success of 25 Days of Selflessness and the regional engagement with Jingles’

activities have led them to retire the Selfless Elf 5k event and make Selfless Elf’s 25 Days of

Selflessness a permanent fixture.

This year’s Selfless Elf event, sponsored by Wegmans, kicks off on December 1, with activities

posted daily through December 25.

From December 1-25, you can visit the advent calendar at www.foodbankselflesself.org to see what Jingles has planned for you that day. Activities are for people of all ages and include seasonal crafts, holiday treats, acts of kindness, and engaging with the Food Bank.

Visit www.foodbankselflesself.org to sign up for daily emails connecting you to each day’s calendar

activity.