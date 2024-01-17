ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A job expo is taking place today, Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Elmira for those who are looking for employment opportunities in the area.

The expo is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corning Workforce Academic Building on 318 Madison Avenue in Elmira. The expo is brought to the community by Workforce of New York, SUNY Corning Community College, New York State Department of Labor and GST BOCES.

A few employers with vacancies will be available at the expo, including FedEx, YWCA, Chemung County Nursing and OFCS. Community resources will also be at the event, including ACCES-VR, C-Tran, Chemung County Childcare Council, Corning Community College, EOP and GST BOCES.

All who are interested in attending are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and dress professionally.