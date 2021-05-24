Job fairs coming up in the Southern Tier

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 04: A help wanted sign is seen in the window of the Unika store on September 4, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August jobs report that shows that the economy created just 173,000 new jobs last month. But the unemployment rate dipped to 5.1%, the lowest since April 2008, (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Local businesses and organizations will be holding job fairs in the coming days as the local economy reemerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardinge Inc. – May 25 & 27

Hardinge Inc. is hosting two job fairs as the company moves its high-precision turning and milling lines from Taiwan to Elmira. The first job fair will be held on May 25 from 1-7 p.m. and the second will be on May 27 from 3-7 p.m. at their location on 1 Hardinge Drive in Elmira. Positions available include manufacturing, operations, engineering, and finance.

Elmira Pioneers – May 26

The Elmira Pioneers will be holding a job fair for summer positions at Dunn Field on May 26. The job fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the stadium at 546 Luce Street in Elmira.

Positions open this summer include kitchen staff, waiters/waitresses, and cleaning staff.

Greater Valley Regional Job Fair – May 26

The Career and Technical Education Department at Waverly High School will host the inaugural Greater Valley Regional Job Fair for the general public, as well as juniors and seniors, on May 26.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School track with more than 50 employers attending.

Chemung County Nursing Facility – June 8 & 10

The Chemung County Nursing Facility will be holding two job fairs for RN’s, LPN’s and CNA’s on June 8 and June 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No registration is required for either event, which will include interview opportunities and potential job offers.

Job openings rose nearly eight percent, to 8.1 million in March, the most on records dating back to December 2000, the government said. Despite that figure, overall hiring that month rose less than four percent to 6 million. The hiring number is a gross figure, while the government’s jobs report — which said 770,000 jobs were added in March — uses a net total.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.