WELLSBORO, P.A. (WETM) – Country music star John Berry is set to perform a free concert at Tioga County’s Fourth of July celebration in Mansfield. The concert is being mostly funded by KC 101.5 Hometown Country and starts at 7pm. Berry has released 20 studio albums in his more than four decade career. With those albums came 11 hits. He’ll also help organize the event and participate in the Fourth of July parade.

“We have a free concert with John Berry. So, KC 101 was working with the Lions Club and the chamber of commerce and they asked me to find a band to come in. We decided to step things up, we put a lot of our own money into this. It’s going to be an absolutely free concert at Straughn Auditorium with John Berry, who’s had several number one songs on the country charts.” said station owner Kevin Thomas.

Thomas also adds: “We’re totally committed to giving back to the community this year. $50,000 and two years from now, we’re going to start giving one-hundred percent of our after tax money back to things that better our community and charitable giving.”

They’ll also be fully funding drag racing and the rodeo at the Tioga County Fair.