HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. celebrated 45 years of service last week with an event that included a momentous announcement for the firm.

JGUA, founded in Corning, New York in 1987, celebrated its anniversary at its headquarters in Horseheads on Thursday, Aug. 17, with a turnout of more than 200 guests gathering to commemorate the milestone.

The event featured local vendors including Liquid Shoes Brewing Company, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery and 24 Carrots Catering. Live music was provided for the celebration by Joe Gomez of JOGO Music.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a specially commissioned painting crafted by Betsy Jacaruso of Betsy Jacaruso Studio & Art Gallery. The piece featured JGUA Headquarters and serves as a dedication to the 45-year anniversary celebration.

The firm’s President & COO, Jason Nickerson, CFP®, EA, also announced a major corporate expansion initiative that will culminate with the opening of a new JGUA branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina during the celebration.

The branch office is scheduled to begin operations on Sept. 5.