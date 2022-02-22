John W. Jones Museum has Added Online Features

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The John W. Jones Museum in Elmira has added a couple of features to the Museum`s website to add to public education about John W. Jones and the John W. Jones Museum.

“We celebrate Black History Month by highlighting the contributions African Americans made to the development of the nation, including our local hero, John W. Jones. While the Museum is closed until later this year, we have updated our website to encourage online visitors to learn more about the life and legacy of this great American hero.”, said Talima Aaron, President of the John W. Jones Museum Board of Trustees in a news release.

“We recently added a virtual tour to our website to allow website visitors to visit the Museum remotely. It is a self-guided tour that is very easy to navigate.” continued Aaron.

“The other addition is a video presentation about John W. Jones` life that was produced in conjunction with the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum. We hope that the public enjoys these latest web features, and that they will be inspired to visit the Museum when it opens for the season this summer”, said Aaron.

Both features will be available indefinitely and the 2022 schedule will be posted to the John W. Jones Museum website when finalized. For more information visit www.johnwjonesmuseum.org