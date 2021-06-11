Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine shelf life extended

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Johnson and Johnson recently announced an increase in shelf life.

The vaccine expiration date has now been extended by six weeks. The shelf life of the vaccine is now at least four and a half months.

We spoke to Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, on what this means for our community. “This means there are more doses ready to go for those individuals who are preferring to have J & J. We never want to waste doses if we can avoid it. So the fact that the current inventory that all of us have has been, has been extended as well as any future doses is good.”

Smith said this is helpful for those with batches of Johnson and Johnson vaccines about to expire; now the vaccines have more time to be used and hopefully do not have to go to waste.