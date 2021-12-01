Jon Lovitz booked to perform at First Arena

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 06: Comedian/actor Jon Lovitz performs during the kickoff of his 20-show residency “Reunited” with Dana Carvey at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas on January 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Famed actor, comedian, and singer, Jon Lovitz, is set to have a performance at First Arena sometime in the near future.

The announcement came after a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where new leaseholder, Steve Donner, laid out the plans for First Arena, including hockey, concerts, and comedy shows.

Three concerts and four comedy shows are lined up, with Lovitz being one of the comedy acts, to perform inside First Arena.

Lovitz is known for his time on Saturday Night Live from 1985-1990, being an actor in countless films and TV shows such as The Benchwarmers, Grow Ups 2, The Simpsons, Friends, and much more.

He has been performing standup comedy since 2003 and will continue that with a performance here in Elmira.

It is unknown at this time when the performances will happen, 18News will have the updates when they become available.