Journey Fitness 333 teams up with the Toys for Tots campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y.- (WETM) – Journey fitness 333 is teaming up with the ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign this holiday season to help give back to the community, especially children who are in need of toys.

A large check was presented to the Chemung county ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign along with over 4 boxes of different assorted toys.

“Whenever you hear about Journey and I doing ‘Toys for Tots’ and everything that we’re doing, it’s all about family. We have a strong family and that’s what it is.” said Jeff Case, the director of Journey Fitness 333.

Case says community, family, and being ‘all-in’ with each other are the three things that are most important to them.