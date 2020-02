HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Local food market Jubilee Foods in Horseheads is now under new ownership. 18 News learned Saturday morning that manager of over 20 years, David Marks, has purchased Jubilee from Tom Gaige.

The transaction was made official on Thursday, February 13th.

When asked what the future plans are for the store, the new owner David, said that he plans to run it as it has been run for years. The same people are still employed and will continue to be locally owned and operated.