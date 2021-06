ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – LaFrance Apartments, a new affordable housing development for individuals and families in Elmira, recently became home to 37 new residents.

Many organizations teamed up for this project including: the Providence Housing Development Corporation (PHDC), Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler (CCC/S), New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and many others who helped pull everything together during a difficult year.