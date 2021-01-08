Jubilee presents $15K donation to the Salvation Army

(WETM) – Dave Mark, the owner of Jubilee and Save-A-Lot, presented a $15,000 check to the Salvation Army towards the “Rescue Christmas” campaign.

“We decided to sell paper kettles here for a dollar as a donation to the Salvation Army, says Mark. “Between Jubilee Foods and Save-A-Lot we were able to save about $7,400 in customer donations so we doubled that donation to the Salvation Army and we gave them $15,000.”

“Our theme was rescue Christmas and he really did help rescue Christmas this year,” said Major Stanley Newton, Director of the Salvation Army’s local chapter.

Visit the Salvation Army‘s website to learn how to donate and help.