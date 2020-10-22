Jubilee sells winning $200,000 lottery ticket

A woman scratches a $30 instant ticket while playing the lottery at Ted’s Stateline Mobil on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Methuen, Mass. The coronavirus pandemic has been a rollercoaster for state lotteries across the country, with some getting a boost from the economic downturn and others scrambling to make up for revenue shortfalls. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Jubilee Foods in Horseheads says they’ve sold a $200,000 instant win lottery ticket.

The ticket was cashed on Oct. 9 and the identity of the winner was not disclosed.

