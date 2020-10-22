Jubilee sells winning $200,000 lottery ticket

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Catholic Charities presents the 15th annual Empty Bowls Event virtually for the first time on Thursday, October 29 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

This year, instead of having an in-person luncheon, each person who donates 40 dollars will pick up their bowl and gift certificate on Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. When you pick up your bowl, you will receive a link to a Zoom call where then you can enjoy your lunch via video chat.