HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Jubilee Foods in Horseheads says they’ve sold a $200,000 instant win lottery ticket.
The ticket was cashed on Oct. 9 and the identity of the winner was not disclosed.
- Jubilee sells winning $200,000 lottery ticket
- $10,000 reward offered for information on Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting in Rochester
- The final Biden-Trump presidential debate: What to know, how to watch
- Catholic Charities presents 15th annual Empty Bowls luncheon virtually
- Ithaca Police investigating homicide on West State Street