Judge Jeanine Pirro picture partially removed from ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A day after someone plastered a picture of Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro over MSNBC Anchor Brian Williams on the ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign, most of Pirro’s picture has been removed.

The image of Pirro was first seen over Williams on Thursday morning to the surprise of many. Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell told 18 News later that day that the city would address the issue, but it’s not clear who removed Pirro from the sign.







Pirro’s image was still on the sign around 10 a.m. on Friday morning, but by around 12 p.m. all that was left was the bottom of her picture and some of her hair. 18 News has reached out to the Mayor and Public Works to see if the city removed the sign or if an individual took it upon themselves to remove it.

18 News has also reached out to Judge Pirro for comment and is expecting a response from the Fox News host on Friday.

The sign on East Church Street features many of Elmira’s most famous residents, including Williams, author Mark Twain, designer Tommy Hilfiger, Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis, astronaut Eileen Collins, Underground Railroad agent John Jones, and movie producer Hal Roach.