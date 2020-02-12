Judge Ottavio “Otto” Campanella Receives Conservative Party Endorsement

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Chemung County Conservative Party Chairman Mr. Louis F. DeCicco announced that the Conservative Party is endorsing Judge Ottavio “Otto” Campanella for Chemung County Court Judge.

DeCicco said “the Interview Committee made its endorsement decision based upon judicial experience, leadership qualities and professionalism.” “As a City Court Judge, elected by the people, Judge Campanella has presided over thousands of cases over the past six years.”

“Additionally, after being vetted, by the New York State Unified Court System, he was upgraded, over a year ago, to an Acting County Court and Family Court Judge.”

“His extensive judicial experience will not only best serve the Conservative Party, but all Chemung County residents.”

Judge Campanella responded that “he is very appreciative of the Conservative Party’s Endorsement and thanks to Mr. DeCiccio and the Interview Committee for the time and effort spent on reviewing both candidates’ credentials.”

Lastly, Judge Campanella stated that “he is honored and grateful to the Conservative Party for its endorsement.”

Judge Campanella is running in the primary for Chemung County Court Judge on June 23rd.