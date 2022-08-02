BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – July 2022 in the Twin Tiers saw some extreme weather, with a string of 90-degree-plus days and five inches less rain than last year.

According to the observation deck at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, July 2022 in the Southern Tier peaked at 97 degrees on July 23. Overall for the month, the temperatures were slightly above average.

In late July, the area saw six consecutive days of 90-plus temperatures, which officially constituted a heat wave.

The hot and dry was seen even more in the lack of rainfall last month. Total for July 2022, the observation deck at the airport said the area received 1.54 inches. The most rainfall in one day was on July 18, but it still only amounted to 0.37 inches.

The 2022 total is significantly under last year’s rainfall, when the area received a total of 7.16 inches. On average, July rainfall amounts to 3.36 inches at the airport.

On July 29, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation put Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties under a drought watch. This is the first of four levels of drought concerns.

18 News meteorologist Nick Guzzo said that August is typically the wettest month of the year. At the airport, the average rainfall averages 3.58 inches for the month. Much like July 2021, August of last year was far above average, totalling 6.15 inches.

Tropical Storm Fred tore through the Twin Tiers last August, as well, leaving severe flash flooding and devastation in its wake.